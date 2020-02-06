Thieves target cars during grandparents Mass in Tipperary

Gardai have appealed for information following a spate of burglaries from cars in the Hollyford area on Wednesday, February 5.

Several of the cars were parked in the village of Hollyford, close to the church where a special mass for grandparents was taking place.

Cash, phones and a number of other items are believed to have been taken during the burglaries.

No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.

Anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area between 9am and 2pm are asked to contact Tipperary Town Garda Station on 062 80670.