Tipperary businesses to learn how to cut costs and emissions at free breakfast briefing

Businesses of all shapes and sizes across Tipperary who want to save money, cut harmful emissions and transition to a low carbon economy now have a unique opportunity to learn for free from fellow enterprises and energy experts in their bid to go green.

Local Enterprise Office (LEO) Tipperary has teamed up with energy engineers at the 3 Counties Energy Agency (3cea) for an informative, easy-to-understand ‘Going Green for Business’ breakfast briefing at the Anner Hotel, Thurles, on Tuesday, February 18, from 8am to 9.30am.



Details of all the expert and financial help available will also be shared at the free, no-obligation event and registration is open now on Eventbrite https://www.eventbrite.ie/e/ green-for-micro-free- breakfast-briefing-tipperary- registration-89044521561 with further information available on Tipperary Local Enterprise Office’s website.

Attending enterprises of all shapes and sizes will hear from local businessman, Ger Coss of Woodco Renewable Energy. They design and manufacture biomass and wood chip boiler systems, assist with green and clean technology and help businesses and other clients steer away from fossil fuels. The bulk of their clients are enterprises which have a large energy demand.



Mr Coss will explain how they have helped enterprises in the region go green and will give helpful pointers on how attendees can follow suit.

Local Enterprise Office (LEO) Tipperary Assistant Head of Enterprise, Ita Horan, said: “We urge businesses to attend, to hear directly from enterprises who have already made progress. Low carbon translates into savings in water, energy, waste, procurement and transport management.

“Sustainable competitive advantage is the key to business success. It is the force that enables a business to have greater focus, more sales, better profit margins and higher customer and staff retention than competitors,” she added.

Hands-on tips, expertise and more will be shared by 3cea Energy Engineer, Jane Wickham, and the energy team. “We will show businesses how little changes in key areas can make a massive difference. We will help businesses make more informed, environmentally-friendly choices and will take them through the expert help and the grants and other financial incentives available,” she added.

Going Green for Business is phase one of a wider, Enterprise Ireland-funded and South East-wide Green for Micro initiative. It is one of three projects grant-aided to the tune of €345,000 by Minister for Business, Enterprise and Innovation, Heather Humphreys TD. It is led by Kilkenny and Carlow Local Enterprise Offices in collaboration with the Local Enterprise Offices from Tipperary, Waterford and Wexford.

The other projects include Initium South East and Incrementum South East. The Initium South East project is an innovative series of start-up programmes led by the South East Local Enterprise Offices, Enterprise Ireland, and the Ireland South East Office in partnership with South East BIC and IT Carlow. It aims to animate, develop and support the creation of 40 new specialised Start Up companies in the South East.

The Incrementum South East project is a targeted business development programme for the Local Enterprise Office Portfolio of clients over 10 employees which aims to increase their engagement in R&D and Export Activity.