Lowry out in front with 5% of boxes open in Tipperary 2020 general election

With 5% of the tally complete in Tipperary Sinn Fein candidate Martin Browne is showing very strongly.

Michael Lowry (Indp) is on 17%,Martin Browne is on 11%,two candidates Indp Mattie McGrath and FF Jackie Cahill are on 11%,

Seamus Healy(Indp) and Alan Kelly are on 9%,the two Fine Gael candidates Garrett Ahearn and Mary Newman Juliann are on 6%, FF's Imelda Goldsboro is on 5% and Joe Hannigan is on 2%.

Tally experts at the count in Thurles are expected to have a 20%reading of the tally before 11am.

The boxes opened were across all electoral areas.