Election 2020
Tipperary FG candidate Newman Julian has no regrets about putting name forward
'Politics is in my DNA'
Fine Gael Tipperary candidate Mary Newman Julian has said of her elimination after the third count that "when the wind is against with you, it is against you".
The Cashel-based first time candidate said that she had enjoyed the campaign and the last 18 months and didn't regret putting her name forward.
She said that she intended to remain active in politics as it was "in my DNA".
