Rosegreen Players gear up for ‘Don't Tell the Wife’

Rehearsals are in full swing for Rosegreen Players forthcoming production of 'Don't Tell the Wife', a three Act Play by Northern Irish Playwright, Sam Cree.

Set in 1960's Belfast in the Willis Household where Edna is convinced her Plumber Husband, Bobbie is interested in another woman.. He isn't but he does have some secrets of his own!

Sam Cree's works are renowned for humour and appeal to all age groups.

Running from Thursday, February 27, to Sunday, March 1, in Rosegreen Community Hall.

Tickets now available from Pat Cummins 087 2204034 and O'Dwyer Pharmacy, Main Street, Cashel by kind permission, so reserve your seat and don't miss out on a night of fun and laughter.

Rosegreen Players send good wishes to our neighbours Fr Matthew Players of New Inn for their upcoming production of The Cripple of Inishmaan, by Martin McDonagh.

We look forward to a good night in New Inn later this month.