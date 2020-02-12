Positive report for St John the Baptist Girls Primary School in Cashel - WSE

St John the Baptist Primary School on the Old Road in Cashel has received a positive Whole School Evaluation (WSE), by the Department of Education.

WSEs are conducted on all schools in the State to ensure compliance with standards. A WSE was carried out on the girls school in Cashel on November 22, 2019, and it was published on January 22.

St John the Baptist Girls Primary School is a Catholic mainstream with 345 pupils.

The staff consists of an administrative principal, 13 mainstream class teachers and four special education teachers.

The school recently received sanction for two positions for teachers of pupils who learn English as an additional language and the board is currently engaged in a recruitment process.

The key findings of the report are: “the quality of learning is very good overall; performance in Music and Drama is at an exceptional standard.

“The quality of teaching is very good overall and the strong culture of professional collaboration among teachers is a strength of the school; the assessment of oral language and analysis of attainment in Mathematics are areas where there is scope for development.

“The teaching of pupils with special educational needs is very good; there is scope for greater specificity in targets set in student support plans.

“The quality of support for pupils’ well-being is very good; the school consistently implements a broad range of programmes to support and promote physical and mental well-being.

“Leadership and management are at a very high standard; the principal is a visionary leader who fosters a culture in which learning flourishes.

“The quality of school self-evaluation (SSE) is good and a very broad range of targets for improvement are identified; there is potential to monitor more closely the impact of prioritised improvement initiatives on pupil learning outcomes.”

One of the main recommendations was, “targets established in student support plans should be more specific and measurable.”

Full unedited report at education.ie