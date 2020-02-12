Tipperary cake maker Erma Barlow wins top awards for remarkable quality of her work

Clonmel business women Erma Barlow, proprietor of Exclusive Cakes,has won Best Cake Designer of Munster and Overall prize of Best Cake Designer of the Year with Irish Wedding Awards 2020 in Dublin.

This a wonderful achievement for Erma and truly well deserved.

Erma owns and manages Exclusive Cakes and has cultivated a track record in the wedding cake and confectionery business globally.

She personally caters for all tastes, flavours, and dietary needs (organic, gluten free, etc). Her cake range can be tailored to suit a wide range of styles and budgets.

Erma is a City and Guilds qualified confectioner and was awarded the British Baker's challenge cup, gold medals and numerous diplomas. She was also featured on the TV programme Nationwide which highlighted her beautiful range of cakes and confectionery.