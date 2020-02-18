155 patients on trolleys in hospitals serving Tipperary

There are a total of 155 patients on trolleys in hospital serving Tipperary this Tuesday morning, according to figures released by Trolley Watch.

The highest number on trolleys are in University Hospital Limerick, which serves the north end of the county, at 68.

In the south, South Tipperary General Hospital has 21 patients on trolleys.

There are two people waiting on a bed in Nenagh General Hospital.

In hospitals surrounding Tipperary's hinterland, there are 21 patients on trolleys in St Luke's, Kilkenny, with 16 in Waterford; seven in Portlaoise and 20 in Tullamore.