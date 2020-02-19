Highlighting Tipperary attractions on the internet as part of Munster Vales promotion

Munster Vales members officially launched the new website www.munstervales.com o at the heritage and spiritual attraction St Patrick’s Well in Clonmel.

The new website is a visually vibrant site that promotes the authentic geographical area as a consistent brand increasing the socio-economic benefits of tourism to the region whilst providing an enhanced visitor experience through a user friendly high quality content driven website.

Pictured above at the launch - Front, Christy Roche, Mairéad Winters, acting tourism officer, Munster Vales; Pat Slattery, chairperson, Munster Vales; and Rose Carroll. Back, Majella O'Brien, Helen Morrissey, Tony Musiol, Isabel Cambie and Declan Mulhearn

Munster Vales is a new inland tourism destination in the heart of Munster, incorporating the Comeragh, Knockmealdown, Galtee, Ballyhoura and Nagles mountain ranges.

The purpose of Munster Vales is to promote the geographical area as a unique brand, linking the counties of Waterford, Tipperary, Cork and Limerick and everything in between.

The new website will assist in establishing Munster Vales as a serious, high-quality destination brand with a wide range of offerings establishing it as one of Ireland’s top holiday experiences.

Mairéad Winters, Acting Tourism Marketing Officer with Munster Vales highlighted the importance of the redevelopment of the site in contributing to tourism providers and visitors alike, describing its importance to the overall objective of Munster Vales in promoting tourism attractions and activities in the area to both the domestic and international visitor’

Currently in excess of 80% of tourists depend on the internet to research and plan their holidays. To respond to this need, Munster Vales has created a modern, user-friendly, mobile-optimised website, to inform and inspire potential visitors to the region.

The website features an array of tourism providers from adventure tourism to heritage attractions to food and drink experiences across the four counties, Tipperary, Waterford, Limerick and Cork.

MunsterVales.com features immersive experiences tailored to various segments of the tourism marketing.

These experiences include family highlights in the Galtees, nature highlights in Ballyhouras to walking highlights in the Knockmealdowns.

Each of these experiences offer a unique appeal to the potential tourist.

Munster Vales Chairperson Pat Slattery described the website as part of the marketing plan to position Munster Vales as a leading holiday destination for domestic and international visitors, supporting small scale tourism providers and communities across the region.

“Munster Vales is currently developing a strategic plan to build upon its proposition as a leading holiday destination and the new website is an essential facilitation of this objective”, he said.