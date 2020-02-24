Tipperary Person of the Year to be announced next week

The winners of the Tipperary Person of The Year and the Hall of Fame Awards will be announced at a press evening on Monday, March 2 at 7pm in the Palace Bar, Fleet St, Dublin 2.

With the success that Tipperary hurling has achieved in 2019 there is much speculation if that success will be reflected when the winners are announced

The Tipperary Association Dublin invites you to join them in the Palace Bar for the announcement.

The Awards Night Function, at which the awards will be presented will be held on Friday, March 27 in the Louis Fitzgerald Hotel, Naas Road, Dublin.