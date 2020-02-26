Thurles town centre renewal strategy - drop-in community workshop

Tipperary County Council and LUC (an award-winning environmental and planning consultancy) are holding a drop-in community workshop on Wednesday March 4 for the communities of Thurles and its surrounding neighbourhoods to have their say on how Thurles town develops as part of a Renewal Strategy.

The workshop is being run by consultancy LUC in partnership with Tipperary County Council, to help inform the Council’s regeneration plans. The event will be held between 5pm and 7pm at Hayes Hotel, Liberty Square, Thurles. All are welcome to drop in at any point within these times, for as long as convenient. It will be an interactive session with hands-on activities for all ages and abilities.

At the workshop LUC will present the findings from an initial community survey. This survey has identified how various members of the community are currently using Thurles and what existing issues and opportunities are apparent within the town. Questions asked ranged from how you move around Thurles to what your priorities for action are; e.g. congestion, empty shops. Combined with baseline studies and field work, the consultation results from this workshop will be fed back to the design team to help inform a Town Centre Renewal Strategy for Thurles.

The aim of the Renewal Strategy is to create a thriving and vibrant town centre which will support the future growth of Thurles and meet the needs of residents, visitors and businesses. This is your opportunity to get involved in your local community and its future. Tipperary County Council and LUC look forward to welcoming you at the event”.