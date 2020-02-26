Former student at Tipperary agricultural college honoured by Royal Ulster Agricultural Society

Royal Ulster Agricultural Society (RUAS) member Patricia Swandel recently received the society’s Silver Service Award that recognised her contribution as a steward and exhibitor for the past 47 years.

A student of Gurteen Agricultural College, Co. Tipperary, Patricia firstly exhibited Jersey cows in 1972 later opting to show poultry at the Balmoral Show.

Since 1983, Patricia took up the position as a poultry steward and in 1997 she was co-opted onto the RUAS poultry committee where she still holds a seat to this day.

Her involvement led to her being elected to Council in 2000 and in 2014 she deservingly became chair of the poultry committee.

Patricia continues to have success within the poultry world and attends shows regularly in the UK.

Her latest accolades include a place on Championship Row at the Poultry Club of Great Britain in Telford and most recently, she travelled to the Federation Show in Stafford where she won overall Champion of the Show.

This was a momentous victory as she made history as the first female competitor to win this prestigious title at the largest poultry show in the UK with a Barnevelder Bantam Hen.