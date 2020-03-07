Registration opens for Carrick-on-Suir’s Darkness Into Light walk/run

Registration is now open online for Carrick-on-Suir's fifth annual Darkness Into Light 5km run/walk in aid of Pieta House Suicide and Self Harm Prevention Centre.

The fundraising walk and run takes place in the early morning of Saturday, May 9. It will start from the Greenschool in Carrick-on-Suir at 4.15am and will also finish at the boys primary school.

Online registration to take part in the walk opened on February 25. You can register for the event by logging onto: https://www.darknessintolight.ie/event/Carrick-on-Suir.

A special early bird rate to register is available to all those who sign up for the event before March 17. It is €21 for adults, €16 for students, pensioners and people on Job Seekers Allowance and €5 for children aged 6 to 17. Younger children are free.

Mary Power of Carrick-on-Suir Darkness Into Light Committee appealed to local people to support the event, which has to date raised more than €100,000 for Pieta House

She said the Committee will be hosting a number of community engagement days in the near future to help people interested in taking part in the walk to register online.