Tipperary abbey to hold suicide memorial service

A special service of commemoration for all who have been in any way touched by suicide will take place in the Augustinian Abbey, Fethard, on Sunday, March 15, at 11.30am.

The service is open to all especially to anybody who has in any way been affected by suicide.

It will be an occasion of closure and healing. Various community groups will participate including C-Saw a local suicide support group.

Participants are invited if they so wish to bring along any mementos, photos etc on the day.