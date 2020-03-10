Tipperary trolley numbers remain high as number drop elsewhere

The number of people waiting on trolleys in the country's hospitals has tumbled as people avoid going to A&E and some hospital activity is curtailed due to Covid-19.

However, the figure remains high at South Tipperary General Hospital this Tuesday where 17 people are waiting on a bed. One week ago that figure stood at 19.

The highest number on trolleys this Tuesday is in the Midland Regional Hospital Mullingar, where 24 are waiting on a bed.

However, the number at University Hospital has dropped to just seven. The hospital saw record numbers over the past number of weeks, and one week ago there there 54 people waiting on trolleys.

The dramatic drop may be reflected in UHL being hit by coronavirus checks, with some staff in self-isolation and services curtailed or postponed.

In other hospitals serving Tipperary, there were 11 patients on trolleys in University Hospital Waterford, one in Portlaoise, and none in St Luke's in Kilkenny.