Carrick-on-Suir GAA club postpones celebration for teams of the past due to coronavirus threat

A Carrick-on-Suir GAA Club has postponed a celebration night planned next week for two of its county championship winning teams of the past as a precaution against the spread of the coronavirus.

St Molleran's GAA Club announced this morning the postponement of the 50th and 25th anniversary celebrations for their 1970 and 1995 county intermediate hurling championships winning teams scheduled to take place at the Carraig Hotel next Monday, March 16.

St Molleran’s GAA Club Committee said the club made the decision last night to postpone the event until the coronavirus threat passes in the interest of public health.

“We regret the inconvenience that may be caused by this postponement but feel that any such inconvenience is far outweighed by considerations of public health.

“Any tickets sold for this Monday’s event will be valid for the rearranged date or a refund is also available,” the club committee added.