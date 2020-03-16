Gardai issue drink drive warning after Tipperary learner driver arrested

Gardai have issued a warning reiterating their message to motorists to not drink and drive.

The Thurles Roads Policing Unit made an arrest on Sunday of a learner driver who was driving the car pictured above.

The learner permit driver crashed the car on the way home from the pub. There was no full licence holder with him.

"Luckily no other parties involved in the collision. Driver arrested by Thurles Roads Policing Unit and his breath test returned 9 times over the limit for a learner permit holder. Car seized and court summons to follow. Never ever drink and drive" said a gardai spokesperson.

