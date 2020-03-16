Tipperary Volunteer Centre issues appeal for volunteers to come forward to help out communities

The Tipperary Volunt eer Centre has appealed to organisations that need help during the coronavirus crisis to contact them.

The office also wants to hear from people that would like to act as volunteer to help out their communities during the crisis.

"Tipperary Volunteer Centre & Tipperary PPN recognises the unprecedented impact that the COVID-19 virus and associated containment strategies are having across Tipperary.

We know how resilient our communities are and we know that organisations will need some extra support. At present we do not know what that support will be.

With that in mind we are creating an email list to allow targeting of support that may be requested to specific towns and areas of the county.

Organisations can let us know if they need support and volunteers can let us know if they want to receive information where volunteers are required" said David Fanning of the Tipperary Volunteer Centre.

If you are an organisation that needs help, please email response@volunteertipperary.ie

If you would like to volunteer and want to receive verified information and a list of possible areas where you can assist local community organisations just fill out the short form HERE

