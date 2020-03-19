Crime

Tipperary gardaí to step up patrols during Covid-19 crisis

Tipperary gardaí are to step up patrols during Covid-19 crisis

The gardaí in Tipperary are stepping up patrols in order to assist the community during the coronavirus crisis.

A spokesman at Nenagh Garda station this week assured that full service will be maintained and gardaí will be responding to all calls.

Meanwhile, a number of incidents of motorists driving away without paying for fuel have occurred in recent days, as well as thefts from vehicles and businesses, and public disorder.