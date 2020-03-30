Goatenbridge, like all Tipperary villages, doing its best during these difficult days

PARISH IS CLOSED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE

Due to further restrictions introduced by the Government in the fight against the #COVID19 virus, the Ardfinnan/Ballybacon/Grange Parish has closed from 28th March until at least Tuesday 14th April (after Easter Weekend).

Any enquiries can be made to Paddy Noonan on 086 214 9678 or by emailing parish ofabg@gmail.com

BISHOP’S STATEMENT

Church buildings are to remain closed until April 12. Apart from the fact that all are meant to stay at home, it is practically impossible to ensure that surfaces in church buildings would be cleaned regularly, and that the numbers entering churches would be supervised. All baptisms and weddings are postponed until further notice.

Bishop Cullinan’s full statement is available on www.waterfordlismore.ie or on the Goatenbridge/ Ballybacon Development Association's Facebook page.

GAA FACILITIES

Due to restrictions introduced in the continued fight against the spread of Covid19, Ballybacon/Grange facilities in Goatenbridge, including the grounds and on the advise of Government, the HSE and the GAA, are closed until further notice.

DIAL-A-PRAYER

The Diocese of Waterford and Lismore have launched a new ‘Dial a Prayer’ initiative. The Sisters of Mary Morning Star are available on 085 7611822 to take your call between 2pm-3pm each day from Thursday 19 March to receive your intentions.

COVID-19

As previously said, please stay in touch with vulnerable people in our neighbourhood while observing Government and HSE guidelines.

If assistance is required Cahir Gardai are available on 052 744563. Newcastle Community Alert on 089 2487104 (9am to 7pm)!

Alone also have a helpline where professional staff will be available to answer queries regarding Covid-19 and give advice and reassurances where necessary. The support line will be open Monday to Friday from 8am to 8pm by calling 0818 222024.

Everyone is asked to continue to abide by advice given by the Government and HSE in this time of crisis and uncertainty, to stay at home and stay safe with limited travel for food, medication and health appointments until at least the 12 April and if exercising to do so alone or with household members within 2km of home.

We are all in this together and will overcome this crisis.

We pray for our doctors, hospital staff, and volunteers who are giving their own lives to save others and are on the front line of this war. We pay tribute to all those who continue to work in our shops and businesses to ensure households and people have supplies of food and other critical supplies. Stay Home, Stay Safe and Stay Healthy!

GOATENBRIDGE NOTES

Please note that the contact details to have notes or notices included in the Goatenbridge Notes are goatenbridgeballybaconda@ gmail.com or 087 649 7083. Please have contributions submitted prior to 12 noon on the Sunday prior to publication.

Stay up to date with news from the area on the Goatenbridge/Ballybacon Development Association Page on Facebook www.facebook. com/driochead