Marts to be allowed facilitate animal sales under new Covid-19 crisis measures

Marts are now allowed facilitate the sale of animals during the Covid-19 crisis under protocols agreed on Monday night by the Department of Agriculture.

The new arrangements came into effect today, Tuesday, March 31.

Marts had been closed since last week due to concerns over the spread of Covid-19. The closure happened at one of busiest times of the year as this is when spring calves are sold.

Under the new measures agreed with the Department of Agriculture, marts will be able to provide a limited range of services.

Marts will match buyers and sellers, weigh animals and oversee the sale. However there will be no public auctions and no crowds attending.

Each mart will have to submit its operating protocol, which will then be approved by the Department.

The Irish Co-operative Organisation Society (ICOS), which represents mart operators all over the country, has welcomed the new measures facilitating the continuing sale of animals during the Covid-19 pandemic crisis.

ICOS Livestock and Environment Executive Ray Doyle said: "While it is accepted mart closures form an important element in the fight against Covid-19 in our communities, it is reasonable that a form of trading can still continue on the proposed restricted basis and this is also directly in the interests of animal welfare."

He also highlighted the economic importance of farmers being allowed to continue to trade.

Meanwhile, Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed also announced that funding for a scheme to help farmers with calf welfare and rearing has increased to €4m due to the current situation.