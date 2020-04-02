Gardai co-ordinating a team of volunteers helping the elderly and vulnerable in Cahir district during Covid-19 crisis

The Gardai have set up a Community Response Team to co-ordinate volunteering efforts to help elderly and vulnerable people in Cahir and rural communities in its hinterland.

Cahir based Garda Sgt. Ray Moloney said the team matches up volunteers with people who have contacted them for assistance because they need to remain in isolation in their homes because they are elderly or have health issues that make them particularly vulnerable to the coronavirus.

He explained that when a person contacts the Community Response Team for assistance the team will contact a community volunteer to go to their aid. The jobs the volunteers do for clients range from shopping and collecting medical prescriptions to even fixing a car.

“We even have a mechanic on board if your car won't start or you need a punctured tyre fixed,” Sgt. Moloney told The Nationalist.

He said about 20 volunteers have signed up to the scheme so far and they are available to assist people in Cahir town and neighbouring communities such as Ballylooby, Clogheen, Poulmucka and Arfdinnan.

Sgt. Moloney pointed out that a garda will come to the assistance of someone who contacts the Community Response Team if one of the volunteers isn't available.

Gardai in Cahir have identified more than 50 elderly or vulnerable people who require help in this crisis.

Poulmucka based Cllr Andy Moloney has paid tribute to everyone who has volunteered their time to the Community Response Team and praised the proactive approach of Cahir gardai in this crisis.

He offered his assistance to his constituents as always but pointed out that they were encouraging Cahir Garda Station as the community's “centre of help during these strange times”.

“We are doing well so far, so keep it up and maybe a phone call to an elderly person in your neighbourhood might be worth more than you think over these coming days,” he added.

Anyone wishing to volunteer for the Cahir Garda District Community Response Team or who requires the team's assistance should contact (052) 7445630 or email Sgt. Ray Moloney at raymond.j. moloney@garda.ie