Clonmel company Camida beat off competition from all over the world to pull off spectacular coup to source vital raw materials for Covid -19 testing kits

Clonmel company Camida has pulled off a spectacular coup by sourcing 700 kilos of key material to make Covid-19 testing kits.

Camida beat off competition from countries all over the world to source the much sought after raw materials in Switzerland on Wednesday in the space of two hours and are now making the logistical arrangements to bring the product to Ireland.

The key laboratory ingredient secured by Camida will enable the pharmaceutical industry in Ireland to produce enough reagent to make 500,000 test kits for Covid.

"We are delighted to do our bit for the country during this national emergency.We had the links and the network to go about this when we were called to assist.Countries from all over the world were looking for this material and we were very pleased to have secured it for Ireland" said David Anchell, Managing Director of Camida.



The MD of Camida,which employs forty three people, praised staff members Orla Heenan (Sales Director) and Zara Brenna (Sourcing Specialist) for their role in sourcing the product.

