Tipperary businesses still waiting to hear how to access the €200 million COVID fund, says Tipp TD

A Tipperary TD has been contacted by businesses "deeply frustrated" with the Government's handling of a new €200m support fund for firms impacted by the Covid-19 crisis.

Fianna Fail TD Jackie Cahill explained: “Businesses across Tipperary have been closed for almost a fortnight and are really struggling with cash-flow issues. They badly need supports from the government and from Europe, but unfortunately things are not moving quickly enough.

“While I welcome the fact that the €200m COVID-19 fund is there, business owners are telling me that they still don’t know how to access it.

"Pubs, restaurants, family run shops and businesses across the county are extremely frustrated and very worried about their viability into the future. They still have to pay their overheads but there is nothing in the pot to cover them.

“These businesses need this fund if they are to survive, but businesses are still waiting to hear how they can apply for it. Time is not on their side, and with every day that passes, the situation becomes even more stark.

Deputy Cahill said Minister Humphreys cannot sit back simply because the announcement has been made. "We need to see this money made available to businesses, and quickly. Any delay in access to funding will result in job losses and business closures in Tipperary and right across the country."