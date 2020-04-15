South Tipperary General Hospital's cancer day ward moves to Kilkenny hospital as Covid-19 protection measure

South Tipperary General Hospital has temporarily located its Oncology Day Ward to Aut Even Private Hospital in Kilkenny from today, Wednesday, April 15 to "maximise the protection" of vulnerable cancer patients from the Covid-19 virus.

Management at the Clonmel hospital issued a statement this evening announcing the move.

"Oncology staff will be contacting patients directly regarding their appointments. This measure was undertaken to maximise the protection of vulnerable patients from Covid-19, whilst maintaining this essential service as safely as possible," said the statement.

It continued: "Management at STGH would like to apologise for any inconvenience this relocation may cause. These measures have been in the interest of patient safety.

In an additional measure, STGH management confirmed the Department has also spread out appointment times for those patients who do need to attend hospital for treatment to comply with social distancing."