50th anniversary of restoration of Clonmel’s St Patrick’s Well will be celebrated after Covid-19 crisis abates

Clonmel's St Patrick's Well Society is pressing ahead with its plans to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the restoration work at the holy site later this year after the Covid-19 pandemic crisis has abated.

St Patrick's Well Society PRO Bernard Lennon recalled that Michael Walsh of Wolfe Tone Street, Clonmel was the main contractor on the works, which were funded by the Irish Israeli Society of Los Angeles.

St Patrick's Well Society supervised the project with professional advice freely given.

The long hours of meetings and decisions led to the magnificent place of prayer and solitude which is St Patrick's Well today.

Mr Lennon said the Society intends to host a major commemorative event, which will reflect the history, the organisation and ongoing care of this beautiful treasure, which is the second most visited place in South Tipperary.

“The current Covid 19 pandemic and how it develops will determine dates and venues but in the meantime, St Patrick's Well Society's members are pressing ahead with organising the event.

“We ask if you had any involvement with the project, worked there, were a member of any group or committee involved, have a photo or paper clipping, or maybe an interesting story to tell, please get it photocopied and sent to secretary PJ Long, Jamestown, Barne, Clonmel, mobile no. (085) 2455101.”

You can also contact Bernard at the Old Laundry, Marlfield Village, Clonmel, mobile no (086) 2937220, WhatApp him or email inisleamhnachta@gmail.com

“We will acknowledge all help and content and plan to produce a commemorative booklet for the event,” Mr Lennon added.