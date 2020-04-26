So many wonderful acts of kindness being carried out in Clonmel every day



“Oh Lord it’s so hard to be humble, when you’re perfect in every way…” So went the lyrics of the Mac Davis song.

Social media in the town and county have opened the flood gate gates for some people: to fill our pages with references to their abundant good deeds. A nonstop stream of all their ‘good works’ fill our computer screens daily. Now, I am not against people offering support and assistance to the vulnerable and the needy, yet why do they feel the compulsion to tell everyone about it? We all know the type, and we have all seen the Facebook posts. People who do such things seem to get some personal validation from the number of ‘likes’ they receive, from the key board warriors.

I am writing this piece to highlight the fact that many people in Clonmel assist people in a quiet and dignified way. The kind of people who quietly go about their day helping people with little fuss and public acknowledgement. The person who ‘drops’ up a carton of milk, a sliced pan and The Nationalist to an elderly or vulnerable neighbour. People, who cut lawns and tidy up outside for a person in need. The person who does a grocery shop or collects a prescription for a neighbour. Every day in Clonmel hundreds of humble acts of charity take place, without the population at large knowing. You will never see a Facebook or social media reference to these acts of kindness, why? Because the citizens performing them, have no interest in being in the limelight. They simply help people out of instinct and a native willingness to help the vulnerable.

My mother is a case in point. Her neighbour drops her up freshly made buns and cakes and has done so for years. Another neighbour drops her into town on Friday ‘pension day’ and has done so for years. All her neighbours ‘keep an eye’ on her, without fuss or public acclaim

.

A more public example, of a group of people who quietly help the vulnerable are the ‘Meals on Wheels’ service. They are based in the Cluain training centre, Nelson street, Clonmel. All the freshly cooked meals are prepared on site and then distributed around Clonmel by a dedicated team of drivers. In the current climate assistance has been given by the local Civil Defence unit and this greatly appreciated. The Co-ordinator is Janet van Dam – no relation to the Hollywood star Jean claude – who explained, “There has been an increase in demand for meals because of the covid epidemic, people now require meals for seven days.” Janet’s van may pass you by on the street, unnoticed. Yet, every day, in all weathers the ‘Meals on Wheels’ service supplies nutritious meals for the elderly and the vulnerable of the town.

Maybe I’m getting older or I am feeling a bit cranky, because of the lockdown, but I feel it is important to draw attention to the outstanding works of charity, performed each day by ordinary citizens. Stick at its folks and keep an eye out for Janet’s ‘little red van’ trundling through the town. Until next time, stay safe everyone.

