Young Co. Tipperary man pleaded guilty at circuit court to possessing MDMA drug for selling or supplying to others 

A young Co. Tipperary man has pleaded guilty at Clonmel Circuit Court to possessing the illegal drug MDMA for the purpose of selling or supplying it to others.

Aaron McCormack of 4 Lios Dubhaile, Dualla pleaded guilty to committing this offence at Noan, Ballinure, Killenaule on May 20 last year when he was arraigned at the recent session of Clonmel Circuit Criminal Court.

The case was adjourned to the December 1 sitting of Clonmel Circuit Court for sentencing and at the request of the defence Judge Patrick Meghan ordered the preparation of a Probation Service Report.