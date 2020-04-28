Deaths in Tipperary, Tuesday, April 28

The Late Steven Bell, Toem, Cappawhite

Bell Steven, (Toem, Cappawhite, Co. Tipperary and formerly of Darfield, Barnsley and London), died April 27, 2020, peacefully at his residence. He was son of the late Herbert and Connie. Sadly missed by his partner of 28 years Geraldine Rose Curtin, sons Steven and Robert, daughter Janine, daughters-in-law Mandy and Jane, son-in-law Stephen, grandchildren Carly, Nicole, Josh, Joey, Brooke, Summer, Bobbyjo, Skye and Lenni, in-laws Bridget, Elizabeth, Ann, Noeleen, Thomas, John, Patrick and Jude, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest in peace

Reposing at White's Funeral Home, Cappawhite Wednesday from 12.30 pm until 1.45 pm followed by cremation in Shannon Crematorium at 3 pm. Due to the National Guidelines on Covid 19 funeral is restricted to family and close relatives only. See link below for online condolence book.

The late Brid (Sister Maria) Cormack, Ballyknockane, Templetuohy, Tipperary

Sister of Mercy, Leeds, England. Died in Leeds after a long illness, bravely borne. Loving daughter of the late Patrick & Catherine. She will be sadly missed by her brothers John and Mike, sisters Kitty (O'Grady) and Margaret, sisters-in-law Breda & Mairead, brother-in-law Bill, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces and her religious community in particular, Sister Mary Lardner, Father Nigel Pollard, cousins and friends.

R.I.P.

Sister Brid's remains will be repatriated to Ireland at a later date. Funeral arrangements later

The late William (Billy) Delaney, Glebe View, Roscrea, Tipperary

Ex Army 3rd Battalion, Congo Veteran.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Theresa, children Ursula, William, Brendan, Francis, Rose, Noel, Con and Sean, sister Anna Whelan, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, good neighbours and large circle of friends.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.

In accordance with government guidelines and public gatherings, Billy's Funeral will be private. His remains will leave his residence on Wednesday (approx 1pm) for burial in St. Cronan's New Cemetery, Roscrea. If anyone would like to pay their respects they can line the route from Glebe View through Abbey Street.

We ask that people observe social distancing along the route.

Condolences messages can be left on the link below.