Co. Tipperary GAA Club’s 5km challenge has raised thousands for two local causes

Carrick Swan GAA Club's Na hEalaí 5km challenge has raised more than €4000 so far for Carrick-on-Suir Meals Assistance Service and South Tipperary hospitals.

The challenge involves all members and friends of the GAA Club completing 5km by walking, running, cycling or swimming while abiding by Covid-19 social distancing guidelines and staying within 2km of their home.

The funds raised by the event will be used to purchase food for the dinners Carrick-on-Suir Meals Assistance Service provides to its elderly clients in the town.

It will also be spent on purchasing tablet devices to assist family members connect with loved ones who are patients in South Tipperary hospitals.

The club has paid tribute to all involved in setting up this initiative and all who have participated and donated, thus far. Your generosity has been incredible.

You can donate to the fundraiser by logging onto: www.gofundme.com/f/na-healai-5km.