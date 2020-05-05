Prominent Clonmel business family shocked by tragedy

A member of one of Clonmel's most prominent business families has died after a tragic accident.

Andrew Kearney, MD of engineering company Sepam

in Clonmel ,passed away in Cork University Hospital on Monday .

He had been hospitalised after sustaining injuries in an accident that happened at his home outside Clonmel while he was gardening..

The accident happened on Saturday April 25th at his home at Marlfield Road,Knocklofty and he was taken to Cork university hospital by air ambulance.

Outside of his work Andrew, like some other members of his family, was well known in motorsport circles as he was a keen rally enthusiast and won national junior and senior rally titles.

Andrew is a son of Breda and Gus Kearney, who was a leading figure in the global expansion of Clonmel firm Kentz.

Andrew Kearney is very experienced in the Engineering & Construction (EPC) business worldwide. Andrew has held leadership positions within theSepam group for Saudi Arabia, Thailand, China, Kazakhstan, Ireland and the UK and was the MD of the group.

Andrew was married to Audrey and they have three daughters, Grace, Anna and Lucy.

A family member described Andrew as “ an amazing business man, a real people person with a charismatic personality.He was a great father and family man “

The family member said Andrew had played an influential role in bringing business interests in Clonmel together to provide backing for the planned new sports hub in Clonmel.

Tributes were paid to the well known Clonmel business man this week.



" I am very saddened to hear of the untimely passing of Andrew Kearney. Andrew, along with his family are well respected business people who have provided alot of employment for Clonmel over a long number of years. I would like to offer my condolences to Andrew's wife Audrey and their three children and the Kearney family. May he Rest In Peace” said Mayor of Clonmel Senator Garrret Ahearn.",

A private funeral mass will be held in St Mary’s Church, Irishtown on Friday at 12 noon. Those who cannot attend can watch live via the St Mary’s livestream service at www.churchservices.tv/

clonmel.

Burial will take place afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery.

