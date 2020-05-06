Tributes paid to renowned Tipperary singer

There was widespread sadness throughout Tipperary and beyond this week following the passing of renowned singer Nora Butler Swan.

The Toomevara native was an All-Ireland champion ballad singer and performer and one of the biggest champions of traditional Irish music in the country.





























In the early 1970’s she toured the US with Comhaltas Ceoltoiri Eireann alongside the late Paddy O’Brien. She also toured extensively around the world as part of Comhaltas in Asia, Australia, Canada, Tripoli, New Zealand and Libya.



Tributes from across the traditional music world have been paid to the Tipperary singer whose unique voice set her apart from an early age.

Leading the tribute Labhras o Murchu, Ardstiurthoir of Comhaltas Ceoltoiri Eireann said Nora was part of the worldwide Comhaltas family and her passing was a loss to all.

Aprivate family funeral mass will take place this Wednesday morning at 10 o'clock in St. Mary's of the Rosary Church Nenagh followed by burial in Lisboney Lawn Cemetery.

The following is the eulogy by Labhras O Murchu that will be read out at the mass

"It is only two years since I stood on the altar of this beautiful church in Nenagh and bade farewell to our colleague and friend Pat Swan, loving husband of Nora Butler.

It is heartbreaking that to-day we mourn the passing of Nora but in a very changed world. The thousands of people who would have wished to be with you for the celebration of Nora’s life cannot do so in this time of crisis. We will be there in prayer and spirit.

To us in Brú Ború and Comhaltas, Nora was family and her passing has touched us deeply. The messages from all over the world are testimony to the affection and admiration in which she was held. There is an unfillable void in the lives of all who had the privilege to know her and call her friend. Many a tear has been shed by young and old. Úna and I will miss her so much.

Nora’s sincerity, generosity of spirit and gentle but firm faith have inspired us all. Her sense of fun and humour melted many a cold heart. In addition to the villages, towns and cities of Ireland, she brought her God-given talents throughout the world: America, Australia, Japan, China, Libya and throughout Europe. The joy, camaraderie and goodness she dispensed cannot be measured. This is her legacy which will be promoted and enhanced by new generations. This is her living monument.

To Mary we extend our heartfelt sympathy and we share her sorrow at this sad time. We know that she will be comforted by many happy memories and good friends.

Tipperary’s Queen of song has left us but Nora Butler will live on in fond memories and our fine traditional songs. Her name will never be far from the lips of those who cherish our cultural and Christian traditions.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh Nora agus Pat."

