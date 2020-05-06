24-hour walking challenge in aid of Co. Tipperary district hospital was a huge success

More than 150 people took part in the 24-hour walking challenge in aid of an outdoor garden and patio area for St Theresa’s Hospital, Clogheen on Sunday and Monday.

The participants were from the four corners of the Galtee Vee Valley and beyond. The organisers thank all those who walked in and supported the event.

They did a minimum of 30 minutes walking within a 2km radius of their home, practising social distancing During this current time even though we are apart, going by the numbers walking and those who supported the fundraiser online, the community is very much together for this common cause.

The GoFund me page will be kept active until Friday, May 15.

If you would like to donate, go onto the Rhododendron Walking Festival page and click on the link to support. For those who do not have access to the Internet, donations can be left into the following locations: Maureen Creeds Shop, Burncourt, Vee Valley Fruit & Veg, c/o PJ and Margaret English, Clogheen; Mary Carey O Brien, Post Office, Ballyporeen. Envelopes are provided.