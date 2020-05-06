Wonderful opportunity for young Clonmel musicians to participate in unique concert

Clonmel Rocks! is a project to get young Clonmel musicians to band together through music, with two months of virtual rehearsal culminating in a rocking concert for this year’s Clonmel Junction Arts Festival in July, in association with Music Generation Tipperary.

Funded by Creative Ireland, this is a wonderful showcase opportunity for young musicians. Under the expert tuition of Stephen McGrath and Gev Barrett (Crow Black Chicken) and Rebekah Keogh (Vocal Studio), two bands (one junior, one senior) will work together virtually before their Clonmel Junction Arts Festival debut this July. They’re on the lookout for drummers, guitarists, singers, keyboard and bass players to be part of the Clonmel Rocks! bands.

Interested young players can send in an audition video showcasing their musical talent, and the participants will be selected by a panel. They will then get weekly tuition specialised in their instrument, as well as group tuition in common areas such as rhythm. They will receive charts for three songs, and a click-track to practice with between sessions. Finally, the bands will get together and rehearse for their concert performance, accompanied by their tutors.

The Junction Festival team are delighted to work with Music Generation Tipperary on this project and are looking forward to giving young musicians the experience of playing music together and performing for the public. Who knows? The next U2 or Kodaline might be discovered in Clonmel!

The concert will either be live on stage for family and friends, which we will live-stream to a wider public, or a pre-recorded video, depending on conditions in July. Organisers will take a decision on the method of delivery in early June, based on the recommendations of HSE and other relevant bodies.



More details are available at the Junction Festival website at the following link: https://bit.ly/3ePWp3j

An application form is available from the Junction Festival website at the following link, the deadline for submissions is May 8th: https://bit.ly/2W2npDV