Clonmel project included in first round of government renewable electricity support scheme

Shannon Energy powered by Obton has submitted eleven solar projects to the first round of Government's renewable electricity support scheme (RESS)

The 11 projects represent an investment of more than €60 million in the Irish solar energy sector

The project portfolio announced marks the first phase of the overall €300 million investment announced by the joint venture in January

The 11 projects are located in eight counties throughout Ireland

Over 200 jobs are to be created in the construction of the projects.

Shannon Energy powered by Obton is a joint venture between Obton, a Danish solar photovoltaic (PV) business, and its Irish partner Shannon Energy. The project portfolio announced marks the first phase in the Danish-Irish joint venture’s overall €300 million investment to provide over 500 MW of renewable solar power in Ireland over the next five years.

Projects in this portfolio are situated in eight counties throughout Ireland, with sites located in Wexford, Waterford, Cork, Longford, Galway, Offaly, Meath and Tipperary.(at Horsepasture outside Clonmel)

The combined 105 MW of power generated will be enough to fulfil the yearly energy requirements of up to 20,000 households. It is expected that more than 200 jobs will be created in the construction of the solar photovoltaic (PV) technology on approximately 400 acres.

Commenting on the announcement, Noel Shannon, CEO of Shannon Energy, said:

“Shannon Energy are delighted to have worked with Obton to secure these 11 projects and to submit them for qualification in the first RESS auction. We hope we are successful in all of these projects in the auction in July as that would allow us to proceed rapidly with the rest of the portfolio in subsequent auctions.”

