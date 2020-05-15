Deaths in Tipperary Friday May 15th



Seam barrett

Dublin road Cashel



Barrett, Dublin Road, Cashel and formerly of Synone, Boherlahan, Co. Tipperary, May 13th 2020, peacefully at home. Sean, beloved husband of the late Agnes. Deeply regretted by his loving son John, daughter Olive, daughter-in-law Orlaith, brothers Martin (Murty), Michael, Patrick and Joe, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephew, grandniece, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Due to Government restrictions on Covid-19 strictly private family Mass takes on Saturday and can be viewed at 3pm on the following link http://funeralslive.ie/sean-barrett/



Rev.Fr.Timothy Burke

Birmingham england/Emly

BURKE, Rev. Fr. Timothy (Tim), (Birmingham, England and formerly of Coolboy, Emly, Co. Tipperary.) Fr. Tim (aged 96 years) passed away peacefully on April 5th 2020 in the much appreciated and loving care of Robert Harvey House Care Home, Birmingham. Fr. Tim was ordained to the priesthood in 1948 in St. Patrick's College, Thurles. Retired parish priest of Stone Cross, West Bromwich where he served for 49 years, Fr. Tim is predeceased by his brothers David, Danny, Toby, James and Pat and his sisters Rita (Maher) and Joan (Quish). He is also predeceased by his nephews John (Burke), Brendan (Quish) and Willie (Burke), his niece Marie (Burke) and grandniece Ciara (Burke). Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his sister-in-law Aileen (Burke), his nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives, many wonderful friends, Archbishop Bernard Longley and brother Priests of the Birmingham Archdiocese along with former parishioners of Holy Cross Parish, Stone Cross.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis.

In compliance with Covid-19 guidelines, Fr. Tim's funeral Mass and burial at St. Ailbe's Church, Emly, on Monday, 18th May 2020, will be private and limited to family only. His cortége will leave Fraser's Undertakers in Galbally at 1.20pm on Monday 18th May for arrival in Emly for 2pm Mass. The Mass will be streamed live on the internet on Monday 18th May at 2pm

Margaret (Peggy ) Hickey (nee Fahey)

Tickincor,Clonmel



The death has occurred of Margaret (Peggy) Hickey, (nee Fahey), Tickincor, and formerly Poulnagunoge, Clonmel. Peggy passed away peacefully in her 90th year in the tender loving care of her family at her son’s residence, Carraignabrone on Wednesday evening. Pre-deceased by her husband Tommy she will be sadly missed by her heartbroken family, daughters Mary, Anne, and Catherine, son Tom, sister Breda, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Rest in Peace

Due to Government advice regarding public gatherings a private Funeral Mass will be held in St Mary’s Church, Gambonsfield, Kilsheelan on Saturday at 11.00am. Those who cannot attend can take part in the ceremony live or watch later via the St Mary’s Parish, Clonmel livestream service, www.churchservices.tv/clonmel followed by clicking on the tab “Mobile”. Burial will take place afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Kathleen Hogan(nee Lafford)

William O Brien St old Bridge,Clonmel

Peacefully at her residence surrounded by her loving family. Kathleen, sadly missed by her devoted family, husband Frankie, daughter Frances, sons Liam, Robert and Francis, loving sister Maureen, daughters-in-law Olivia, Caroline and Mary, son-in-law Peter, grandchildren Ashlee, Jamie, Damon and Aimee, great-grandson Mason, nieces, nephews, extended family neighbours and her many friends.

Rest In Peace

Due to government advice regarding public gatherings a private family funeral mass will take place this Saturday morning in SS Peter & Paul's Church at 10.30 o'clock followed by burial in St.Patrick's cemetery. We suggest using the online condolence page below as an option to offer your sympathies to the family. Those who cannot attend can take part in the ceremony on the church Livestream service www.churchservices.tv/clonmelpeterpaul

Eileen Cleary (nee Bourke)

loughmore,Tipperary

Eileen Cleary (nee Bourke) Loughmore Village, Templemore, Co. Tipperary, 14th of May 2020, predeceased by her husband John and Infant daughter Deirdre. Peacefully, at home, surrounded by her loving family, Liam, Siobhan, Sinead, Elainea, Jaki, Toni, Vera, Dia and John, her sister Ann, daughter in law, sons in law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

Interment in Loughmore Cemetery on Sunday the 17th of May at 1pm.