Gardai investigate theft of ride-on lawnmower in Clonmel

Gardai are investigating the theft of a ride-on Honda lawnmower in Clonmel.

The lawnmower were stolen from a shed at a house on the Marlfield Road in Clonmel between Thursday night, May 21 and Friday, May 22.

A Garda spokesperson appealed to anyone who witnessed suspicious activity in the Marlfield Road area that night or who has any information that may assist their investigation into the theft to contact Clonmel Garda Station at (052) 6122222.