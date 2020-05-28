 Health Minister criticised for his “vague” response to query about future of Co. Tipperary district hospital

A TD and councillor have criticised the “vagueness” of the Health Minister's response when asked if Carrick-on-Suir' St Brigid's Hospital will revert to its convalescent, respite and palliative care role once the Covid-19 crisis is over.

Minister Simon Harris responded in writing last Thursday to the question FF deputy Jackie Cahill put to him in the Dail two weeks previously about the district hospital's future.

Deputy Cahill and his Carrick-on-Suir party colleague Cllr Kieran Bourke are not happy with the response he gave and have called on the Minister to provide clarification on the hospital's future.

St Brigid's has been designated by the HSE as a “step-down” care unit for South Tipperary people recovering from Covid-19. Patients from Carrick and its hinterland requiring the hospital's normal care services are currently being accommodated in other HSE community healthcare facilities in the county.

But there is serious concern in Carrick-on-Suir about the future of the district hospital after the Covid-19 crisis. This fear increased when staff at St Brigid's were redeployed to other community healthcare facilities in counties Waterford and Tipperary when the hospital virtually closed a few weeks ago because there were no Covid-19 patients requiring step down care.

The written response Deputy Cahill received from Minister Harris' private secretary, reiterated information the HSE has already confirmed that demand for the Covid-19 step down beds at St Brigid's has reduced in recent weeks.

It stated there was a “critical requirement for staff elsewhere in community healthcare services at this time and admission to St. Brigid’s has been temporarily suspended”.

But the letter stressed that “admissions for step down Covid-19 related care at St. Brigid’s will resume when required”.

The written response pointed out that the indications were, per the specialist public health advice, that Covid-19 pandemic measures will remain in place for an undefined time to come.

“The HSE is committed to ensuring the South Tipperary area is adequately served with a series of measures for the duration of this action, including the availability of a Covid-19 step down care facility such as that at Carrick on Suir should it be required.”

The letter concluded: “Consequently, the HSE is not in the position to advise when St. Brigid’s might resume operation as a community hospital. The HSE has confirmed that continued provision is in place for the delivery of convalescent, respite and palliative care services to patients that require it in the South Tipperary area.”

Deputy Cahill and Cllr Bourke said they were particularly concerned about the vagueness of the last paragraph of the Minister's response and are seeking further clarifcation from the Minister.

Deputy Cahill said the response filled him with “trepidation” about the future of the hospital. It didn't answer his question was St Brigid's going to re-open as a district hospital.

He called on the Minister to clarify what he had said and give a time frame for when St Brigid's can resume as a community hospital.

He pointed out the Government has provided a time frame for when businesses can re-open so why can't it provide a time frame for when health facilities like St Brigid's or the private hospitals can resume their normal care roles?

Cllr Bourke said St Brigid's Hospital provided respite, convalescent and palliative care to people from a wide hinterland around Clonmel, stretching to Mullinahone and Drangan in Co. Tipperary and Portlaw and Rathgormack in neighbouring Co. Waterford.

He said demand for those services was still there during the Covid-19 crisis. He knew of several people suffering from cancer who could do with availing of care in St Brigid's at the moment and he was aware of one ill elderly constituent who has been sent to a facility about one hour from Carrick because St Brigid's is closed. This was a long way for his family to travel to visit him, the councillor complained.

Meanwhile, he said St Brigid's Hospital staff have been “scattered to the four corners of the HSE” in South Tipperary and Waterford.

Cllr Bourke added that a hell of a lot of funds raised by people in Carrick-on-Suir and its hinterland have been invested in improving facilities at St Brigid's. “If I do nothing else as a councillor for the town of Carrick-on-Suir, I will fight day and night to get St Brigid's re-opened as a district hospital,” he declared.