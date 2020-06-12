Warning over calls where scammer claims car has been hit by the person they're ringing

Gardaí have issued a warning over calls where the scammer claims their car has been hit by the person they're ringing.

Kilkenny Gardaí said: "We've received calls at Kilkenny station of a scam going around via telephone. When the call is answered the person on the other end of the phone is saying that their car has been hit by the person they are ringing.

"The number making the calls is 076 888 7013.

"We've seen this one before, beware."