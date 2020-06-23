UPDATE: 'Tipperary winner has been in contact,' €100,000 Lotto ticketholder comes forward

A person in Tipperary came one number short of becoming the latest Lotto jackpot winner but still scooped a cool €109,269 after matching five numbers and the bonus ball during the Lotto draw on June 17.

The lucky person played online and will have been notified by email about their win.

The National Lottery spokesperson said: “There is a very nice email sitting in the inbox of one lucky online player in Tipperary.”

They added: “The Tipp winner has been in contact,” and officials hope to get the verification process complete and get the winner sorted with their cheque as soon as possible.

The Lotto has also reminded players that it has extended the period of time that lucky winners can collect prizes due to Covid-19 health restrictions.

Any lucky winners of Lotto, EuroMillions, Telly Bingo and Daily Millions draws from January 9 until draws in the week of July 5 will have an extra three months to claim their prizes.