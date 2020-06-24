NCT test centre to open in Cahir on Monday 29 June

The NCT test centre in Cahir will reopen on June 29th.

All test centres will have functional lifts when they reopen and tests will be carried out in full.

All those waiting on a visual will be given a full retest free of charge.

Independent TD Mattie McGrath has welcomed confirmation from the RSA that all NCT and NDLS Services in Tipperary will resume from Monday 29th June.

"There had been considerable frustration when NCT and NDLS Services re-opened around the country over the last number of weeks while services in Tipperary remained closed.I welcome the confirmation that all lifts will be operational when the NCT test centres re-open and so all tests undertaken will be completed in full. Where a customer was due to return for a free visual retest at the time of suspension of the NCTs, the vehicle will undergo a full test free of charge.

The NDLS Centre in Clonmel will also re-open on Monday 29th June and appointments must be booked online as no walk in appointments are permitted while the NDLS will only accept card payments." said Deputy McGrath.

The NCT test centre in Nenagh will also open on the same date.

