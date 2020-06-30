WITNESS APPEAL: Gardaí make witness appeal after two dogs stolen in Rosegreen

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses in relation to a burglary in Rosegreen in which two dogs were stolen.

On the morning of June 28, Gardaí from Cashel received a report about a burglary that had occurred overnight in the Rosegreen area.

The shed on the property had been broken into and a number of tools were stolen as well as an 11 year old black and brown terrier and a 12 week old brown and white terrier puppy. The home owners are very anxious to have their family pets returned, in particular the 12 week old puppy as it was owned by their granddaughter.

Investigating Gardaí are appealing for anyone who may have any information to contact them. Gardaí are also urging anyone who may have been offered to purchase these dogs to contact Gardaí in Cahir Garda Station on 052-7445630, The Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111 or any Garda Station.

