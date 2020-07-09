Tipperary's swimming pools set to reopen in coming weeks

Public swimming pools in Clonmel, Tipperary Town and Nenagh will reopen in the coming weeks, Tipperary County Council has announced.

Clonmel’s swimming pool and gym will be open from Monday July 20, with swimming only for adult members and NGB-affiliated clubs/groups. The gym will be open for adult members only.

From Monday July 27 there will be family and general public swimming and the general public will be allowed in the gym.

Facilities may only be used by pre booking specified time slots and walk-ins will no longer be possible.

Details on the opening and further information on booking arrangements will be available later next week.

The Sean Treacy Memorial Swimming Pool in Tipperary Town will also be open from Monday July 20, with swimming only for adult members and NGB-affiliated clubs/groups.

From Monday July 27, family and general public swimming will be permitted.

Facilities may only be used by pre booking specified time slots and walk-ins will no longer be possible.

Details on the opening and further information booking arrangements will be available later next week.

The Nenagh Leisure Centre, meanwhile, will be open from Monday July 13. Swimming and the gym will be available for designated user groups with time slots for over 60s, lane swimming, special needs, families and casual use.

Pre-booking is not required and walk-ins can be accommodated subject to revised capacity restrictions in place.

Details of opening hours and time slots will be available on www.tipperarycoco.ie and on the Nenagh Swimming Pool and Leisure Centre Facebook page.

Queries should be directed to 087-7854662.

“The pools and centres will be different facilities to the ones we knew before”, the county council says in a statement.

“The council’s main priority is your and our staff’s health and safety, and we have carried out some significant changes.

“We will be implementing best practice in the areas of social distancing, hygiene and sanitisation. The numbers of patrons using our facilities will be reduced and managed according to the HSE guidelines”.

For more Tipperary news read Residents up in arms over disruptions to water supply