Kids at Tipperary direct provision enjoy new outdoor toys thanks to council grant

Children at Bridgewater House Direct Provision Centre in Carrick-on-Suir marked National Play Day in style last Saturday thanks to a €300 grant from Tipperary County Council.

The council allocated the grant to the Friends of Bridgewater House Group, which used the money to purchase outdoor toys for the children ranging from hula hoops and bubbles to sand tables.

Bridgewater House community liaison officer Martina Walsh said the children at the centre had a lovely day playing with all the new toys. She said the Friends of Bridgewater House Group wish to thank the council for the grant.