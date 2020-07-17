Slieveardagh United organise fundraiser for mental health charities

A group of young men from a local rural soccer club Slieveardagh United in Ballingarry Parish, are willing to give of their time to reach out to others who may be experiencing a difficult time in their lives.

The event is a 24-Hour Mental Health Marathon which will take place in Ballingarry Parish Field, The Commons, Ballingarry, Thurles, from 6pm on Friday July 31 to 6pm on Saturday August1, 2020 in aid of Pieta House and The Thomas Hayes Trust.

It's a credit to them for the hard work they are putting into this fundraiser for Mental Health and it's great to see this acknowledged by the different celebrities who have sent their best wishes and commended them on their efforts for such good causes.

It is definitely a case of young people looking out for young people!

Slieveardagh United are raising funds for two great causes and your support at the event would be appreciated. To donate click here: www.idonate.ie/MentalHealthMarathon.

There will be something at the event for everyone leg wax, head shave, auction, remembrance walk, challenge wheel, BBQ, kids matches, free concert and guest speakers.