Next month's Tipperary Pride will be celebration for the community

Plans to hold the first LGBT+ Tipperary Pride parade in Clonmel next month were scuppered by Covid-19.

However a virtual event is still going ahead and will be broadcast on Facebook Live on Sunday August 30.

“Pride is a huge thing for everyone in the LGBT+ community,” says one of the organisers, Gerard Sweetman.

“But even if we can’t hold a parade this year, bringing the event into people’s homes is the next best thing.”

Planning for Clonmel’s inaugural Pride parade started last December when the organising committee was formed.

It includes Jane Houlihan, Stefano Sweetman, Gerard Sweetman, Laura Doyle and James Fitzpatrick.

“We held our first fundraiser in February and had further fundraisers planned but we had to cancel when Covid-19 arrived in Ireland,” says Gerard Sweetman.

Undeterred, the committee decided to go ahead with the celebration, and they’ve been greatly encouraged by the response they received locally.

“We’ve had great support from the community and local businesses,” says Gerard Sweetman.

“Our aim for Pride is to organise an event for the community to come and enjoy and celebrate.

“It’s not just for the LGBT+ community.”

People are encouraged to send their pictures, videos and poems on a Pride-related theme to the committee. These will be assembled and broadcast on Facebook on August 30.

Financial donations aren’t being sought from businesses. However businesses, along with groups, organisation and clubs, are also requested to get involved by sending in pictures.

They are also being given the opportunity to have photos taken outside of their premises with the We Support Clonmel Pride sign that was designed by local printing firm Sureprint.

Pride’s distinctive rainbow-coloured flag will also be raised on local buildings in the run-up to the event.

The virtual event on August 30 will include performances from local singers and a choir and will end with a DJ set.

Pictures, poems and videos may be e-mailed to tippclonmelpride@gmail.com by this Friday July 24, while updates will be posted on the Tipperary Clonmel Community Pride Facebook page.

“Hopefully we’ll be able to organise the first Clonmel Pride parade at the end of August 2021,” says Gerard Sweetman.

