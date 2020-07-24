'Clonmel is better town than Dungarvan', says council official

Clonmel is a far better quality town than Dungarvan.

That’s according to Sinead Carr, manager of Clonmel Borough District.

She made her remarks during a discussion on car parking at a meeting of Clonmel Borough District, when Cllr Richie Molloy (Ind) said that the system in Dungarvan was always quoted to him in relation to parking.

“We’re not Dungarvan, we (Clonmel) are a far better quality town”, said Ms Carr.

A request by council members to extend the 30 minutes free parking that’s available in Clonmel’s Mary Street car park to 45 minutes was turned down at the meeting.

Ms Carr said she might be ultra-efficient but she had driven into the Mary Street car park, bought a pair of shoes and a cup of coffee and had left without paying for parking, having availed of the free half an hour.

A request to extend until the end of August the free parking that was available on-street and in council-owned car parks in Clonmel for three months during the Covid-19 lockdown has also been refused, with full enforcement of pay parking resuming from last Monday.

However there was better news for motorists who purchased long-term parking permits, with the news that the validity of those permits will be extended.

