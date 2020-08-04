Major expansion planned for Clonmel's cinema

A major expansion is planned for the IMC Cinema in Clonmel.

Dublin-based Cinema Properties Ltd. has applied for planning permission for a development that would increase the cinema from five to eight screens.

This would include the demolition of 27 Gladstone Street, a three storey building with a total demolition floor area of 357 square metres; and the construction of a new three storey building on the site.

It would also involve the part demolition of the single storey current entrance to the existing cinema on Kickham Street, while retaining the remains of the north-east mural tower, part of the town wall of Clonmel, with a total demolition floor area of 45 square metres.

The ground floor of 28 Gladstone Street would be converted into the new entrance foyer for the cinema.

The project also includes the construction of an extension to the rear yard of 27 and 28 Gladstone Street to accommodate the new cinema layout.

The first and second floors of 28 Gladstone Street would be converted into office accommodation, with access via a new stairwell in 27 Gladstone Street.

A new public realm and public open space would be created near the remains of the north-east mural tower.

Tipperary County Council is due to decide on the planning application on September 16.

