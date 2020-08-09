Request for bins and drinking water station on Tipperary Blueway turned down

A request to provide extra bins and a drinking water refill station on the Blueway has been refused.

Tipperary County Council doesn’t believe that the installation of these are appropriate or feasible for this riverside amenity, it was stated at a meeting of Clonmel Borough District.

District Administrator Michael Moroney said this issue had been examined in both the Clonmel and Carrick-on-Suir districts, the towns connected by the cycleway and footpath that runs alongside the Suir.

The request had been made by District Mayor Siobhán Ambrose.

