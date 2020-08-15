Nursing home stops family and friends visiting over Covid-19 outbreak in Tipperary

A nursing home is stopping family and friends from visiting over a Covid-19 outbreak in Tipperary.

Rathkeevan Nursing Home in Clonmel has stated on its Facebook page that they have taken the decision to temporarily halt families and friends from visiting residents for Saturday, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.

They added: "This is in wake of the Covid-19 clusters in Tipperary, as of this evening. All visitors have been informed of the cancellation.

"An assessment will be done on Tuesday and an update will be made, based in the best interest of our residents and staff.

"The residents clearly understood the importance of this step taken and are hoping things settle down soon. Thank you all for your understanding and patience. Stay Safe all."